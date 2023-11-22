Adeleke Tasks Cabinet Members on Budget Defence, Lists Three Urgent Executive Bills

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has directed members of the State Executive Council to be prepared for detailed budget defense at the state assembly and ensure draft executive bills are forwarded to the legislature as quickly as possible.

Speaking on Tuesday evening at a review session on the 2024 budgetary plans, Governor Adeleke reminded the cabinet members that full cooperation is needed with the legislature to speed up the budget processing in line with the assembly timetable.

The Speaker of the House, Hon Adewale Egbedun had on Tuesday announced that the appearance of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) including the State owned Tertiary Institution for their budget defense will commence on 27th November, 2023

The Governor charged all ministries,departments and agencies to attend assembly budget sessions with full documentations, warning that any MDA which fails to cooperate with the lawmakers will be sanctioned.

“We have a state to govern. We have a five point agenda to deliver. There is no room for distractions. All cabinet members must get their act together by ensuring a successful budget hearings at the assembly.

“Let the house committees have all required information to vet and approve your proposals. I have full confidence that the legislature will understand the fiscal and economic considerations behind the 2024 budgetary proposals.

“I am also aware of new innovative ideas we are introducing that may necessitate new laws or amendment of existing ones. Let me on this note direct our MDAs with planned executive bills to speed up the internal processes.

“Three of such bills are very dear to the goodness of our state. The bill to domesticate the Nigerian Startup Act should be forwarded to the assembly without further delay. That bill holds the key to boosting and diversifying our state economy.

“The Osun State electricity market bill is also important to us. At the Governor’s Forum, a resolution was particularly reached on this matter. We have to move faster to get the bill passed into law without delay.

“Of similar importance is the bill to harmonise the state tax system. Our government wants to put an end to multiple taxation and expand the tax base with a lower tax rate. That is the basic focus of the bill”, the Governor was quoted as saying.

He directed the Justice Ministry and all affected MDAs to work closely for the bill to reach the State Assembly to achieve early passage.