Adeleke Suspends Foreign Trips for Osun Govt Officials

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has suspended all foreign trips for government officials for the remainder of the year due to economic challenges.

The governor also urged members of his cabinet to prioritize state expenditure on critical projects across various sectors.

Adeleke made this known when he chaired the State Executive Council Meeting via a virtual platform on Monday.

In a post on X, he said, “Our primary focus during the meeting was on treasury board decisions concerning the 2024 budget and the direction of our key policy plans.

“During my address, I emphasized the importance of due diligence in the budget preparation process for all state government agencies and ministries.

“Given our current economic challenges, I urged cabinet members to prioritize state expenditure on critical projects across various sectors. Consequently, I have suspended all foreign trips for government officials for the remainder of the year, except in cases of direct emergencies, which must receive my direct authorization.

“I have also instructed the Head of Service to prepare a memo aimed at streamlining the working relationship between Commissioners and Special Advisers. This initiative is necessary to enhance efficiency in delivering governance to the people.

“I informed the council members about our upcoming launch of a 100 billion Naira infrastructure plan, which will cover vital areas such as roads, health, water, housing, among others. The launch is scheduled for this Thursday.

“I encourage all cabinet members to remain steadfast in our pursuit of our governance goals and our commitment to serving the people.”