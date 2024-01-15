Adeleke Seeks Private Sector Support for Military

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called on all Nigerians both public and private bodies to support the Nigerian military in the defence of the nation as well as upholding peace and tranquility in the country.

The Governor stated this on Monday while laying wreath at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the Military Cenotaph, in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

The Governor added that this year’s celebration is unique to Osun State as the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja is an illustrious son of the state.

He said “The 2024 event is unique for Osun state because one of our illustrious sons is the Chief of Army Staff of this great nation. My brother, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, is making Osun proud by his firm and consummate leadership of the Nigerian Army. We are proud of him.

“In the past and present, our sons have played leading roles in various commanding heights of the nation’s military. Therefore, as the laying of wreaths is held nationally today, we have to remember the special place of Osun state in national defence.

“We are therefore not just remembering national heroes but many of our own sons and daughters who paid supreme price and who are still in the trenches in defence of the nation. We are honouring the memory of the living and the dead.

“I paid glorious tribute to our heroes, the veterans, the legionnaires who served so we can live. As I noted previously, we must ramp up our support for the veterans. The imperative of such backing for the veterans is an incentive to strengthen national defence.

“When a nation cares for her service personnel, the defence infrastructure is further entrenched with the civil population. The citizenry then get closer to the services, leading to ease of recruitment, commitment and passion for the defence of the nation.

“At the same time,I call on public and private bodies to expand their support for the military. In this age of conflict and economic depression,our security as a nation should remain a national priority.A secured nation enjoys a safe environment for human and capital development.

“Within the African context, Nigeria faces many challenges with conflicts in the Sahel and Sudanic regions. Our military is stretched thin with delicate responsibilities for internal and external protection of the fatherland.

Despite economic woes, the military needs resources for operation and personnel care. It is almost a conditionality for the survival and preservation of the nation”, the Governor stated.

While commending the military leadership for the faithful implementation of the civil-military intervention programme, Governor Adeleke further urged the leadership to collaborate with community development agencies in each state in the implementation process.

“I must also commend the military leadership for the faithful implementation of the civil-military intervention programme. I noticed the Chief of Army Staff has commissioned several projects since he assumed office. This is a welcome development which should be expanded further.

“I further recommend that the military leadership work with the community development agencies in each state in the implementation process. Such a collaboration will ensure the right location of projects and synergy with local development plans.

A presentation by the Military to the National Economic Council on this subject may even further deepen funding for the civil – military projects”, the Governor added.

Adeleke further appreciated and pledged support to the Legions and Veterans assuring them that their requests will be attended to.