Adeleke Running Osun With Deception, Lies – APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Ademola Adeleke administration of using deceit, lies, and diversionary tactics to run the state government.

The accusation comes after the current administration claimed that revenue contractors in the Ministry of Environment were diverting the state’s revenue into their personal bank accounts.

Governor Adeleke ordered an overhaul of the revenue collection protocol for the Ministry of Environment and other agencies, as well as the immediate cessation of the inherited collection model in the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation.

In response, the Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) warned revenue consultants working with the state government to refrain from any fraudulent activities.

The Osun APC, through a statement by its acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, dismissed the claims made by the state government as a flimsy excuse and accused those involved in the unethical behavior of being part of Adeleke’s inner circle.

The APC said, “It is in the public domain that one consultant, Sunday Afolabi, who has been collecting revenue of the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation was appointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke to settle his cronies.

“It is on record that all the consultants appointed by the government of Oyetola were disengaged without recourse to the contents of their MOUs.”

Lawal denied insinuations from government quarters that the revenue collection contractors were appointed by the outgone administration of Adegboyega Oyetola.

“It would be recalled that Adeleke through his spokesman last week stated that it was the consultants hired by the immediate-past APC administration in the state who engaged in the sharp practices of collection of revenue into private accounts, especially in the state ministry of environment and sanitation and that they have been sacked.

“Further investigation on the issue at stake showed that there’s no iota of truth in the statement advanced by the Governor on the unsavoury development.”