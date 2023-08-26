Adeleke Reiterates Commitment To Sports Development In Osun

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to advancing sports development within the state through the avenue of public-private partnerships.

The Governor made this affirmation in response to an address given by Masai Michael Ujiri, a Nigerian-Canadian professional basketball executive of British origin and the President of the Toronto Raptors in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Speaking to a delegation of Nigerian Governors during the ongoing leadership retreat organized by the Nigeria Governors Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, Masai Ujiri emphasized the significance of sports as a crucial sector requiring substantial governmental attention. He emphasized that in order to foster the necessary growth in the sector, private investors should be brought on board by the government. He pointed to instances where the commercialization of sports has greatly benefited numerous developed nations.

Governor Adeleke, assuring the state’s preparedness to bolster sports within its borders, extended a cordial invitation to Masai Ujiri. The purpose of this invitation is to solidify the plans and initiatives of his administration for the sports sector.

“I will invite you to Osun state in Nigeria. Come with sport investors. Osun is open for sport as a tool for economic development”, the Governor noted