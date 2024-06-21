Adeleke Receives Report on Food Security

A report by the food security committee set up in Osun State to proffer solutions to various aspects of food security which include farm security, food pricing and availability as well as widening operation support and environment for farmers has been tabled before Governor Ademola Adeleke.

According to the Committee chairman and the Commissioner for Agriculture, Tola Faseru, the report considered the pressing challenges of food security to make far reaching recommendations.

Faseru, who spoke on Thursday at Government House, commended the foresight of Governor Adeleke, said the 18 man committee conducted spot survey and research to arrive at the recommendations which he described as actionable and implementable within a framework of short, medium and long term matrix.

Responding, Governor Adeleke who described food security as the most pressing issue facing the nation, noted that immediate action will be taken to implement the recommendations of the Committee.

The Governor spoke further: “I am directing the setting up of an implementation Committee under my Special Adviser on Agriculture. The committee whose members will be made public on Monday must ensure immediate actions are taken on the recommendations.

“We cannot wait any longer. The issue of affordability and availability of food to our people cannot be treated with levity. We must support our people to survive this high inflation and emerging food insecurity”, the Governor said while receiving the report.

The Committee chaired by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon Tola Faseru had recommended a series of solutions to address food security challenges which are divided into short , medium and long term agenda.

On farm security, the Committee recommended the establishment of Farm Security Network comprising personnel from various security Agencies including Traditional leaders; integration of the services of local vigilantes and hunters; immediate education and training on farm security and pest control for farmers; strengthen collaboration between local and official security forces with knowledge of the region for farm protection; orientation programme for Fulani and Farmers; introduction of border poisoning plants; introduction of physical measures to protect farm borders; launching of Community Based Security Intelligence Program and passing into law of Anti-Open Grazing bill