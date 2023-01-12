Adeleke Proscribes NURTW, Other Transport Unions In Osun

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has proscribed the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other transport unions operating at motor parks in the state.

Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the governor, made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

He said the proscription of the unions was to solve insecurity challenges, eradicate illegal destruction of public properties and unlawfully killings when rival unions groups attack each other.

Crisis started among members of the transport union when a faction threatened to seize control of motor parks from union officials and members of the NURTW.

The faction claimed that the NURTW officials worked against Mr Adeleke in the July governorship election.

There had been several clashes between the transport union workers which had resulted in damage to public properties and many had been injured. Police in the state said they had arrested some suspects in connection with the crisis and ammunition were recovered from them.

But the state government proscribed all transport unions in the state and announced that motor parks will be managed by a new transport management system. The governor’s spokesperson explained that the new transport management system will also provide employment for residents and increase the state’s internally generated revenue.

He also explained that the new transport management system will control both “vehicles and cycles” parks across the state.

Mr Rasheed also announced that the new transport management will have a disciplinary committee constituting eleven team members.

“The Disciplinary Committee will swear in Comrade Wakeel Nurudeen Oluronbi for the Vehicle sector of the Transport System and Comrade Oyeniyi Sikiru Ayobami to head the Cycles sector,” he said.

