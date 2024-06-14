Adeleke Promises Domestication of National Senior Secondary Education Law

The Osun State government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke has pledged to upgrade Senior Secondary education in the state to enhance foundation for university education.

Adeleke disclosed this while hosting the Executive Secretary of the Senior Secondary Education Commission, Dr Iyela Ajayi and his team who were in the state to select a model school for rehabilitation and upgrade.

While describing Osun as a state that places a high premium on all round education from lower level to the tertiary stage, the Governor said, “We are a government that believes strongly in education as a potent catalyst for state development.

“Our government therefore believes in providing a conducive environment for students and teachers to achieve learning goals. The target is to produce all rounded citizens with a sound mind.

“To achieve those lofty ideals, our government devoted precious attention to upgrading learning facilities at primary, secondary and tertiary levels. With two state universities, two polytechnics and several private and federal higher institutions, we ensure no area is lacking in terms of requisite support”, Governor Adeleke noted.

He told the delegation that Osun state is already working to domesticate the secondary education board law, adding that the state is poised to partner deeply with the national Commission.

“ I call for a deeper partnership between Osun and your commission. Before the end of this month, Osun state will domesticate the law for the establishment of a Senior Secondary education board . This is already at the third reading at the State Assembly.

He stated that the state is rebuilding almost all schools, expanding her pool of teachers by over five thousand; and sustaining the school feeding programme out of the 36 states.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary, Dr Iyela Ajayi commended Governor Adeleke’s delivery on education and other sectors of the state, informing that his team has visited some schools in the state and is impressed with the positive development across the state.

He expressed happiness at the embrace of the domestication request by the state government, calling a state law for senior Secondary school development as a condition for partnering with the national commission.

“I commend Your Excellency for the good job you are doing in the state. We have gone round and our commission is eager to be part of good news happening to Osun people”, the Executive Secretary accompanied by his top officials noted.