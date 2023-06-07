Adeleke Promises Cordial Relationship With Arms Of Government

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has reassured the public that his administration is committed to fostering harmonious relationships among all branches of government.

During the inauguration of the 8th Osun State House of Assembly on Tuesday, Adeleke conveyed this assurance while addressing the lawmakers.

It is worth noting that Governor Adeleke had dissolved the 7th Assembly, led by Timothy Owoeye, on Sunday and subsequently proclaimed the 8th Assembly.

During the assembly’s proceedings on Tuesday, Adewale Egbedun, the representative of Odo-Otin State Constituency, was elected as the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly.

In his address to the lawmakers, Adeleke emphasized the crucial role of the legislature as a symbol of democracy. Being a former lawmaker himself, he considered it his sacred duty to foster cordial relationships among all branches of government.

In his words, “I will spare no effort in that direction.

“Our task as elected officials is service to the people. We must abandon all personal interest to service public expectations.

“Our approach has been local content, direct labour and value for money within the context of due process.”

The governor requested support from the 8th Assembly to achieve good governance.

“That goal is only achievable with a supportive Assembly. The exercise of your power for the people and public good is my solicitation,” he said.

In the meantime, the newly elected Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, has announced that the Osun State Assembly will undertake the task of gathering and evaluating all the bills that were passed into law and approved by the previous legislative and executive bodies in the state.

Egbedun expressed the intention to review certain controversial laws that were enacted following the governorship election held on July 16 in the state. The objective behind this initiative is to reassess and potentially amend any legislation deemed objectionable.

“I also use this opportunity to announce that our leadership will collate and review all last minute bills passed and assented to by the outgoing administration.

“We have reports and records of many bills assented to which contain obnoxious provisions and clauses that may not be in the best interest of the state,” he stated.