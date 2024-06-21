Adeleke Prioritizes Quality Healthcare in Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said the provision of quality healthcare service is a cardinal agenda of his government.

While inspecting one of the newly rehabilitated and upgraded primary healthcare centre in Isale-Agbara, Osogbo local government area of the state, Adeleke noted the sad state most of the facilities were before the current intervention of his government.

“I’m here today to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing rehabilitation, revamping and upgrading of our different primary healthcare centres in Osun,” the Governor noted.

“The state we met most of those facilities when our administration came onboard was distasteful and appaling but we embarked on a need assessment as a government and realised most of the centres needed the intervention of our government.”

“The quality healthcare services Osun people deserve or we desire as a government for the people can’t be rightly delivered if the facilities are in deplorable condition or suffering from infrastructural deficit.”

Speaking further, the Governor said, “Even though I get daily reports from the project coordinator and other members of the primary healthcare renovation team on the execution stage and implementation of the project idea, but deem it fit to inspect and see for myself the level of progress and the intervention of our government in those centres, and so far it is commendable. We will continue to do more,” the Governor asserted.

Adeleke, who was welcomed with huge enthusiasm at the health centre, further gave assurance of his government to continue to prioritize the welfarism of the people of the state.

The Project coordinator of the Osun Primary Healthcare Renovation Committee and the Special Adviser on Public Health to the Governor, Dr Akindele Adekunle commended the Governor on behalf of the project committee for deeming it fit to conduct facility inspection to the primary healthcare centre.

He said the focus of the project committee is to ensure the implementation of the Governor’s mandate on revamping, rehabilitating, and upgrading the diverse Primary Healthcare centres in the state.

He noted that, “The primary healthcare system is critical and pivotal to the overall success of the healthcare system in any state as it is the most accessible and first-line medical facility to the people, the more reason why the need for the upgrade of the diverse primary healthcare centres in Osun is of utmost importance to Governor Ademola Adeleke”

“Despite the previous administration claiming they carried out renovation in those health centres, what we met that was done was superfluous, window dressing and cosmetic renovation carried out in those centres.”

“This form the basis why we’re now embarking on the Governor’s mandate to rehabilitate and upgrade the health centres across board from their infrastructural deficit to meet up with W.H.O standard of 24hrs power supply, 24hrs water supply and equally adequate drugs provision,” Dr Akindele asserted.

He further disclosed that the project implementation on the primary healthcare centres in the state continues as the first phase of the project has been completed, while the second phase of the project is kickstarting as well.

The Commissioner for Health, Barr Jola Akintola, gives assurance of continuous, adequate intervention of the Governor in the health sector of the state for the benefit of the people.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, was among the entourage of the Governor to the facility inspection and equally the National Vice-Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (Southwest), Barr Kamorudeen Ajisafe.

Other government functionaries at the facility inspection include, the Special Adviser on Primary Health to the Governor, Dr Michael Oyerinde, the Chairman Primary Healthcare Board, Alhaji Tajudeen Adisa, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Isiaka Adekunle, the Executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Scheme(OHIS), Dr Rasaq Akindele, the ES of Osun Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Oluwole Fabiyi, Director of Medical Services OSPHB, Dr (Mrs) Ogundun, representatives of development partners from W.H.O, U.S.A.I.D, U.N.D.P and many others.