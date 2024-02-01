Adeleke Presents Multi-Million Naira Cheques to Community Associations

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has reiterated commitment to the well-being of people at the grassroot in the state, saying his administration will continue to focus on projects that directly impact lives at the communities.

Governor Adeleke stated this on Thursday at a brief ceremony for the presentation of cheques to communities to execute series of projects across the state.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, Alhaji Ayobami Ganiyu Ola-Oluwa (Asejere), said the administration is deeply interested in driving development and growth for communities in the state, pointing that the latest intervention will go a long way in addressing the needs of the people at the grassroots.

He charged communities to take advantage of the gesture of the government in meeting their needs by proper maintenance of the projects cited in their communities, saying the projects belongs to them the moment they are delivered.

“The essence of community contributions is to ensure maintenance of the projects and communities, you must ensure that you maintain them,” he admonished.

“Once you receive check, I urge you to begin work immediately as we have plan to commission some of the projects by March. Governor appreciate communities for their support for his administration and will continue to do things that will improve their situations,” the Commissioner added.

Hon. Ola-Oluwa commended the General Manager of the Osun Community and Social Development Agency, Mrs. Aderonke Funmi Abokede, and the entire workforce in the agency, saying their effort has contributed significantly to delivering governance to the people at the grassroot.

Speaking in similar tone, the Special Adviser to Governor Adeleke on Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), Alhaji Nurudeen Emiloju, enjoined communities to reciprocate the good gesture of the Adeleke administration by maintaining the projects in their areas, saying the purpose of the intervention was to make lives more refreshing for them.

He tasked benefiting communities to use the money received for projects without any delay, warning that the agency does not pay variation on projects and so, communities should not waste time in using money received for materials to be used for projects.

“We all know the situation of the country, and so, I want to urge communities who are benefiting money for one project or the other to not waste time in procuring materials needed before price increase,” he noted.

“This agency does not pay variation on projects, and no matter what happens, the project for which money is received must be executed. So, I urge us to go home from here and get whatever is needed.

“And again, we encourage benefiting communities to use bank transfer in paying for materials or service and not physical withdrawal of cash, because we would not entertain story of any sort aside the successful execution of projects that money are being received for now.

Governor Adeleke wants to touch lives in various communities and we must not fail him,”

In her remark earlier, the GM of the OSCDA, Mrs. Abosede applauded Governor Adeleke for showing interest in the development at the grassroot, calling on beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity by securing and keeping projects in their area in good working conditions.

“Governor Adeleke has interest in community development, otherwise, it would not have make money available to be sued for projects at the grassroot,” she pointed out, saying the agency under her will not stop to provide the needed support for the Adeleke administration in fulfilling the needs of the people at the grassroot.