Adeleke Presents ‘Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery’ for 2024

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has presented the much-anticipated Osun State Budget Estimation for the 2024 Fiscal Year before the Osun State House of Assembly.

The budget, aptly named the “Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery,” underscores the administration’s commitment to revitalizing the state after inheriting a challenging socio-economic landscape.

Adeleke expressed pride in presenting the budget, emphasizing its thematic focus on rebuilding the state. He highlighted the successful reconstruction of various sectors within Osun Society as a prelude to the recovery phase.

The budget, meticulously crafted through collaborative efforts of stakeholders across the state, aims to address the pressing economic realities faced by Osun State and its residents.

The total budgeted sum is an impressive ₦273,908,997,410.00, with a substantial allocation of ₦108,254,020,710.00 for Capital Expenditure and ₦165,654,976,700.00 for Recurrent Expenditure.

Adeleke assured the Honorable members of the Osun State House of Assembly about the administration’s unwavering determination to achieve the outlined budgetary goals.

The governor’s commitment echoes the state’s collective efforts in navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by the 2024 fiscal year.