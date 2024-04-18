Adeleke Orders Design Competition for Osun Logo

Following his assent to a bill for the change of the Osun State logo, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the holding of a logo crafting competition between April 19th and 26th.

Those submitting a design are to take into account the prototype logo in terms of its contents and style.

The submission can be made in person both soft and printed copy to the Office of the Commissioner, Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment.

Entries can also be submitted online via emailus@osunstate.gov.ng or statelogo@osunstate.gov, with bio-data and contact details of the designer. The mail should be sent with the subject “OSUN STATE LOGO”.

The best design will be announced on April 28 and will be unveiled on April 30th during the new edition of Ipade Imole.

Commenting on the one-week competition, Governor Adeleke noted as follows: “As a listening leader, I have asked that we open the change of logo to more public input through this one-week competition”

The best three designers will be invited and compensated.