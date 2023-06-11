Adeleke Moves To Prevent Floods In Osun

Inspections Reveal the Impact of Flash Floods in Osogbo

Following the recent flash floods that affected several areas of Osogbo, the capital city of Osun State, Executive Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke has swiftly directed relevant government agencies to activate the state’s flood prevention plans.

The Governor took immediate action after receiving reports of inspections conducted by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, and other top officials who assessed the damage caused by the flash floods.

Accelerating Measures to Mitigate Flood Risks

Governor Adeleke specifically instructed the Ministry of Environment, Works, and other associated agencies to expedite ongoing channelling projects and launch the implementation of the state government’s flood prevention agenda.

The comprehensive plans include clearing blocked drainage and waterways, removing structures that obstruct river lines, conducting awareness campaigns against refuse dumping in waterways, and continuing with the channelisation programs initiated by the government.

A Call to Proactive Measures and Responsible Waste Disposal

Addressing the situation, Governor Adeleke emphasized the importance of proactivity in flood prevention. He urged the relevant agencies to immediately commence work on the flood prevention programs and ensure the timely implementation of all approved plans.

As Osun State is on the flood alert list, the Governor stressed the need to remain vigilant during the rainy season.

He highlighted the ongoing channelisation initiatives across towns and villages in the state, emphasizing their critical role in flood mitigation.

Governor Adeleke also appealed to the citizens to refrain from dumping refuse in drainage systems and waterways.

He emphasized the significance of proper waste disposal, which is supervised by the Ministry of Environment. By embracing responsible waste management practices, the Governor explained that the state could avoid unnecessary loss of lives and properties.

While expressing sympathy for the victims of the flash floods in Osogbo and other affected areas, Governor Adeleke instructed the Ministry of Environment to provide a comprehensive report on the incidents, accompanied by actionable recommendations.