Adeleke Mourns Sheikh Afonta

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has described as shocking and sad the exit from this world of prominent Muslim preacher Sheikh Banni Abdulwahab Afonta.

“I received with shock and sadness the death of the popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Banni Abdulwahab. As faithfuls, we accept the judgment of our creator. We beseech Him to grant the scholar al-Jannah Firdaus,” the Governor said in a statement on Saturday.

“This, indeed, is sad news. The death of Sheikh Banni Abdulwahab is a huge loss for the Muslim community and for Òṣun state in particular. He was known for his vast knowledge and great efforts in the propagation of Islamic message and virtues of our beloved prophet of Allah in the simplest form possible for his audience”.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the Muslims community and the families of the late Sheikh and It is our prayer that Allah will grant comfort to all the bereaved families.” the statement concluded.