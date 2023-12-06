Adeleke Kicks off Infra Plan, Road Dualisation in Osogbo, Ede

In pursuance of his infrastructure expansion agenda, Governor Ademola Adeleke has launched road dualisation construction activities at Ede and Osogbo while documentation processes are almost completed on planned flyovers across the three senatorial districts.

The roads which is a total of 11.17km is part of the multibillion naira Osun infrastructure development plan of the Governor Adeleke administration which is expected to be completed within the next one year.

The dualisation of Old Garage Roundabout to Okefia Roundabout to Lameco Roundabout, Osogbo has commenced alongside the dualisation of Akoda Junction to Cottage Junction to Baptist High School Area, Ede.

The construction of flyovers at Ile Ife, Osogbo and Ede is to commence in due course as soon as the ongoing documentation processes are completed.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Engr Bashir Idowu Bello noted that earth work has commenced at Osogbo and Ede, promising that the ministry is working according to the directive of Mr Governor.

“The contractors have mobilized to sites. We are glad our people have been reporting the commencement of work even before we make an official announcement.

“In the next few days, we will announce likely diversions and alternative traffic routes. All efforts will be made to make the construction process as people friendly as possible”, the PS assured.

He further noted that the Ministry in line with Mr Governor’s directive has complied with due process and procurement laws, assuring that all hands are on deck to deliver the projects as scheduled.

In a message on the commencement of construction work,Governor Adeleke said the implementation of the multi-billion naira infrastructure development plan has commenced in earnest, promising top standard quality jobs and warning against any violation of regulations and due process