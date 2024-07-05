Adeleke Inaugurates Gas Plants, Dangote Refinery Booking Office

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has urged entrepreneurs not to be daunted by the current economic situation but rather continue to innovate to prosper.

He made the charge today at Ibadan while commissioning a major gas plant alongside the Dangote Refinery Booking office, urging entrepreneurs to continue to strive and thrive through persistence and adaptation.

According to the State Governor, “opportunities exist during economic turbulence for business people who can innovate and adjust their operational models.

“We are commissioning a business today that is innovating in tune with the current economic climate. I use this event as a point of contact to all business operators. We know the environment is harsh but we must adapt.

“You cannot afford to give up. You have invested so much. Let’s refocus the business by reviewing the line of business. Let’s study what new lines the current situation is throwing up. Let’s cut costs and put God at the centre of our operations’, the Governor advised as he commissioned the business in the presence of several dignitaries.

The Governor while congratulating the CEO of the Dangote Refinery Booking Office, Mrs. Motunrayo Ajeigbe Akinlosotu, described her as resilient and dogged in seeing her dreams come through.

He expressed happiness that the CEO chooses to be part of the solution in Nigeria at a time many able Nigerians are selling their hard-earned fortunes and inheritance to seek greener pastures abroad in the name of Japa syndrome.

The Governor called on other Nigerians especially young entrepreneurs to defy all odds in pursuing their dreams to fruition.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director Mrs. Motunrayo Ajeigbe Akinlosotu, said the venture is a decade-long dream fulfilled, noting that the office will service clients from far and near.

The business owner who thanked God for making the dream possible despite the economic climate said the firm has a capacity for more than a billion naira product transaction.

“We are open for business with a promise to serve our client with integrity and professionalism”, the proprietor promised.

Governor Adeleke was accompanied by the Commissioner for Science and Innovations, Hon Maruf Ayofe; the South West Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Hon Kamarudeen Ajisafe and other top government officials.