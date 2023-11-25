Headline

Adeleke Heads to Europe, Asia on Working Vacation

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has embarked on a short working vacation to Europe and Asia, his first break since assuming office.

His Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement, said the trip will enable the governor to finalise partnership deals with investors and development partners who had earlier visited the state.

Speaking before departure, the Governor said Osun people have the right to know about the movement of their Governor, hence his public disclosure of his short vacation abroad.

“This is a democracy. My masters are Osun people who elected me into office and to whom I am surely accountable. My trip is however a working one as I will be meeting foreign partners who are eager to join several sectors of our state economy.

“The last one year has been rewarding as we have stabilised the state from inherited rot. We are reconstructing and simultaneously delivering good governance. That is why our 2024 budget is tagged budget of reconstruction and recovery.

“In one year, we place Osun state on a path of sustainable development, upgrading critical sectors like education, health, culture and entertainment, water, sports, digital economy, workers’ welfare, infrastructures, agriculture.

“We cap it with a multi billion naira infrastructure plan now under implementation.

“I thank Osun people for their continous support and prayers. At home and abroad, I am committed to delivering on our five point agenda for better life for our people,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

