Adeleke Hails Tinubu’s Confirmation of Bashir Adeniyi as Customs CG

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State notes with excitement the confirmation of Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service by President Bola Tinubu, hailing the decision as perfect and offers promising direction for the outfit.

The Governor appreciates President Tinubu for recognizing the capability of Mr. Bashir to drive his agenda in the paramilitary outfit, saying his confirmation is a bold assertion of the President’s commitment to redirect Customs for more efficiency and productivity.

He congratulates Mr. Bashir for the deserving progress in his career, noting that his confirmation is a reward for years of dedication, competence, and pronounced commitment to public service.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I heartily rejoice with a distinguished professional, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on his confirmation as the Comptroller-General of Customs by President Bola Tinubu,” the Governor was quoted as saying in a congratulatory note.

“Mr. Bashir’s confirmation is a testament to his enticing public record, competence, and devotion to the Customs service over the years. It equally underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to giving people with proven capacity increasing responsibility in the task of moving the country forward.”

While expressing his full confidence in Mr. Bashir to continue to serve with dedication, professionalism and integrity in his new role, Governor Adeleke reminds him that not just the people of Osun State, but the entire nation look forward to improved contribution to the country from the Customs under his leadership.

Governor Adeleke prays for Mr. Bashir to have a rewarding time with a lot of accomplishments as the Comptroller-General of Customs while echoing the pride of the people of the state to have such a distinguished individual representing the state in such an important position.