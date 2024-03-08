Adeleke Flags off Construction of Egbedi-Erin Osun Road

Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday flagged off the construction of Ede-Egbedi-Erin Osun inter city road, reaffirming commitment to transparency and accountability in public contracting.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr BT Salami who represented the Governor at the event, Senator Adeleke said the cost of the 5.68 kilometer road is One Billion, Sixty Nine Million and Eight Hundred and Forty Seven Thousand naira.

The Governor however said the road will be reconstructed through direct labour with a completion period of eight months.

“This road is part of the multi-billion naira infrastructure plan announced by Mr. Governor last year. The administration is poised to implement the infra plan despite the harsh economic situation in the country.

“ As we rolled out the projects , we are complying with the procurement law on all fronts. All required due process are complied with. This administration is committed to open governance and open procurement”, Dr Salami stated.

He used the opportunity to shed light on other projects ongoing across the state namely the flyovers and the dualisation projects.

According to the Commissioner , the cost of the projects are always in public domain, listing cost of some of the projects as follows:

-Dualisation of Old Garage-Okefia-Lameco Junction ; 2.24km; N5,822,105,829;Acumen Forte Construction Company Limited with a 12 month completion deadline;

-Dualisation of Akoda- Baptist High School Ede- 5.50km;N12,200,512,000; Great Enyork Tech Limited with a 12 months completion period;

-Dualisation of Baptist High School – Oke Gada, Ede; 3.86KM;N11,090,838,764; Enginec International Engineering Limited with a 12 months completion period;

-Construction of 4Span bridge across Osun River and dual 2-span bridge across Erinle river- N3,937,072,827,00- Raregeode Company Limited with a 12 months completion period;

-Construction of 7 span bridge at Okefia intersection, Osogbo; N10, 764, 206, 257, 58; Askorj International Nigeria Limited with a 12 months completion period;

-Construction of 4 span bridge at Lameco intersection, Osogbo; N8, 521, 632, 257, 28; Kimzee Global Investment with a 12 months completion period.

The Special Duties Commissioner urges those who need further details to contact the relevant government agencies.