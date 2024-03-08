Adeleke Excited as JUSUN Ends Strike

The Judiciary Workers Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has called off its three months old strike action, earning the commendation of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun who described the resolution as “a direct outcome of his arbitration”.

Speaking on the reopening of the court system in Osun state, the Governor noted series of positive interventions by the executive arm of government and affirmed that he almost breached the concept of separation of powers to get the dispute resolved.

“ We all know the executive should not intervene in judicial matters. We are all aware the issues are centered on human resource management and sundry operational matters. I believed all along that the judicial management in the state should take up the matter.

“This expectation was not fulfilled. So I was compelled to act because the matter was degenerating and negatively affecting administration of justice in the state.

“ At first , I ordered fresh re-payment of the withheld salaries of some judicial staff, hoping this would put an end to the strike. But the dispute persisted over other issues such as wardrobe allowance and other operational questions.

“ I was unjustly accused by many including of my brother comrade in Lagos until Chief Ozhekome voluntarily interevene to set the records straight. The fact was that the issue is basically an employer -employee dispute.

“In response to public outcry and appeal from well meaning Nigerians, I acted again by setting up a high powered Resolution Panel chaired by the Secretary to the State Government. I gave them a seven day ultimatum.

“On the seventh day, the panel got the stakeholders to sign a resolution agreement. To fast track implementation, I immediately ordered payment of ward robe allowance which is one of the key demands. I am happy the union called off the strike despite the fact that some of the items on the agreement are yet to be implemented by the management of the judiciary in the state”, the Governor narrated.

Governor Adeleke therefore appealed to signatories to the agreement to abide by its terms to ensure lasting peace in the judicial sector.

According to the Governor, all signatories must demonstrate good faith and ensure a new lease of life for judical workers in Osun state.