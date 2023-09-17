Adeleke Escapes Aircraft Crash, Says Engines Tampered With

The Spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Olawale Rasheed has confirmed the aircraft incident involving Governor Ademola Adeleke.

In a statement on Sunday, Rasheed stated that there were strong indications that the two aircraft engines were tampered before boarding.

Reacting to news reports on the incident, the Spokesperson said the highly technically equipped aircraft was well maintained with the best technical crew and was never an unused platform where birds could build nests.

The statement read in part, “Contrary to the claim by the hanger owner that birds’ nests caused the incident, birds’ nests are made with straws not bidding wires as in this case.

“According to him, the near-fatal incident was averted shortly after boarding and less than two minutes after the commencement of taxing on the tarmac.

“An early warning noise from the engines immediately prompted the pilots to directly evacuate the passengers. Everything happened within five minutes.

“Early reports from the internal investigation indicated sabotage. But the authorities, locally and internationally, are still investigating the incident.

“We however want to assure the public that Governor Adeleke and his aides are safe and there was no injury or any outward explosion on the plane.

“The Governor expressed his deep appreciation to well-wishers and supporters who have been calling since the report of the incident. Mr Governor is hale and hearty.”