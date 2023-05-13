Adeleke Embodies Hope, Aspiration Of Osun People – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, as he marks his birthday today, describing him as a good-natured leader with a heart for the people.

The party said Adeleke is a very humble, caring, compassionate and committed leader; a dedicated administrator and people’s governor who embodies the hope, aspiration and determination of the people of Osun State in their quest for purposeful leadership, development and economic sustenance.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement read in part, “Our Party notes with pride, Governor Adeleke’s sense of urgency in redirecting governance towards meeting the needs of the people of Osun State immediately he was sworn in on November 27, 2022 as demonstrated in the array of legacy human capital and infrastructural projects in the State since the commencement of his administration.

“The PDP commends Governor Adeleke’s accelerated infrastructural development achievements and job creation in critical sectors including power, healthcare, education, road construction, rural electrification, water resources, agriculture and food production among others in line with the manifesto, policies and programmes of the PDP.

“Our Party is delighted by the policy thrust of the Governor Adeleke’s administration with which he is restoring and repositioning Osun State towards greater productivity to the admiration of all.

“The PDP rejoices with Governor Adeleke on his birthday and prays to God to bless him with many more years of celebration, in good health to the glory of His name and service to Osun State, our nation and humanity.”