Adeleke Dissolves Statutory Commissions

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has dissolved several statutory commissions with immediate effect, as outlined in a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Spokesperson to the State Governor, Olawale Rasheed.

The dissolution, effective immediately, impacts key state commissions, including the State Civil Service Commission, the Judicial Service Commission, the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, and the Osun State House of Assembly Service Commission.

The Secretary to the State Government conveyed the Governor’s gratitude to the members of the dissolved commissions, acknowledging their selfless and meritorious service to the state. This decision represents a significant administrative change in Osun State, reflecting the Governor’s commitment to effective governance and the optimization of state resources.