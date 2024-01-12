Adeleke Congratulates Sanwo-Olu, Abba, Others on Supreme Court Victories

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has congratulated his counterparts in Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno, on the affirmation of his election by the nation’s apex court, describing the verdict as an end to distractions.

The Governor also congratulates Governors Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Jide Sanwoolu of Lagos state and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau state for overcoming challenges posed by electoral litigations, noting that the end to litigation will provide them the needed focus to deliver on the mandate of the people.

Governor Adeleke lauds the Justices of the Supreme Court for rising to the occasion of safeguarding our democracy by serving justice on the governorship litigations decided, charging politicians to learn to accept the will of the people in a democracy.

“I congratulate my colleagues for navigating through the challenges of safeguarding the mandates entrusted to them. This was an experience I had myself and I know well enough how challenging it could be,” the Governor noted.

“With the Supreme Court affirmations, the distraction of over nine months are over and I want to congratulate my brothers on their victories at the apex http://court.You can all now focus on the job of providing governance for the people.”

While wishing them for huge successes in their respective states, Governor Adeleke anticipates sustained collaborations in the effort to resolve challenges facing the country through the Nigeria Governors Forum and the National Economic Council.