Adeleke Approves New Generators For OSBC Conglomerate

In a significant move to tackle persistent power challenges affecting the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) and its affiliated radio stations, Governor Ademola Adeleke has given the green light for the acquisition of new generators. This decision aims to alleviate the impact of erratic power supply on the state-owned media conglomerate.

Engineer Mayowa Oloso, Chairman of the OSBC Board, revealed this development during an appearance on “Imole Ayo,” an enlightenment program showcasing Governor Ademola Adeleke’s initiatives on OSBC Radio and Television channels.

The procurement of generators is in addition to the recent acquisition of digital transmitters, masts, and cutting-edge studio equipment worth 1.2 billion naira, geared towards enhancing the efficiency of all radio arms under OSBC.

The installation of the newly acquired equipment is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, simultaneously across the three radio stations, and is expected to last two weeks. Engineer Oloso assured ongoing training and retraining programs for staff to familiarize them with the latest trends in digital broadcasting, both within and outside Nigeria.

Acknowledging the patience of OSBC Radio 104.5 FM’s audience, Engineer Oloso guaranteed that the persistent off-air issues during certain hours would be eradicated once the new transmitters and studio equipment were operational. He attributed the challenges to outdated equipment procured during Governor Oyinlola’s administration.

Furthermore, Engineer Oloso hinted at the government’s commitment to revitalizing the television arm of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, underscoring its dedication to transforming the state-owned media establishment.

With ongoing turnaround measures, the OSBC chairman expressed optimism that the media conglomerate would soon regain its status as the voice of the west.