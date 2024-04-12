Adeleke Appoints Jolaade Igbaroola as OSBC DG

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has appointed Mrs. Jolaade Victoria Igbaroola as the new Director General/Permanent Secretary of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC). This appointment marks a historic moment as Mrs. Jolaade becomes the first female to hold this position in the corporation’s history.

Taking over from the pioneer Permanent Secretary and the 11th Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rasheed Kayode Folaranmi, Jolaade’s appointment was officially announced on April 12th, 2024.

Jolaade, who previously served in the News and Current Affairs department of OSBC, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. As the 12th Chief Executive Officer of the corporation, she is expected to lead with distinction and drive the organization towards greater heights.

Her official assumption of office is scheduled for Monday, April 15th, 2024, marking the beginning of a new era for the OSBC under her leadership. This appointment underscores the commitment to gender inclusivity and the recognition of merit in leadership positions within the state administration.