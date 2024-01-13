Adeleke Acknowledges Police Commitment to State Security

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State welcomed AIG Patrick Ogon Edung and a delegation of senior police officers from Zone XI Command Osogbo during a security courtesy visit. The delegation, which included Osun State Commissioner of Police CP Bzigu Dali Kwazhi, discussed strategies to enhance security in the state.

Expressing gratitude for the visit, Governor Adeleke acknowledged the assurance given by AIG Patrick Ogon and his team regarding the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to ensuring the security and tranquility of Osun State. The Governor emphasized his administration’s unwavering commitment to collaborate with the police in fostering a secure environment conducive to both business and residential activities.

Adeleke highlighted the importance of a crime-free and peaceful Osun State, echoing the sentiment that such an environment is vital for the well-being and prosperity of its residents. The Governor reassured the police delegation of the state government’s dedication to providing the necessary resources and logistical support to bolster the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force in maintaining peace and security.

The security courtesy visit signifies a collaborative approach between the state government and law enforcement agencies to address and mitigate potential security challenges. Adeleke’s appreciation for the commitment of AIG Patrick Ogon and the delegation underscores the collective responsibility in ensuring the safety and tranquility of Osun State, reflecting a shared vision for a secure and prosperous community.