Adekunle Gold Opens Up About Sickle Cell Anemia Struggle

Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has candidly shared his lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia during a recent performance.

The artist revealed that he was diagnosed with sickle cell at birth and has grappled with the condition throughout his life. Despite the challenges it poses, Adekunle Gold expressed gratitude for his ability to manage the illness effectively.

During his show, Adekunle Gold reflected on his journey, highlighting the resilience and determination required to pursue his passion for music despite living with sickle cell anemia. He emphasized that the condition has not hindered his ability to perform on stages worldwide.

In his message, Adekunle Gold offered words of encouragement to individuals facing similar health challenges, urging them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of life goals despite the obstacles they may encounter.

Adekunle Gold said, “I want to say you can do it. If I can do it, you can do it too. I grew up with sickle cell. I was born with sickle cell. All my life, I fought with it. But I am thankful I was able to manage it. I’m everywhere, doing shows, I don’t fall sick. I am thankful. So this is reaching out to everybody going through, having to deal with the crisis, you can do it. It should never stop you. Look at me, I am a superstar right now.”