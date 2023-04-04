Adebutu Alleges Threat To Life

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 18 election, Ladi Adebutu, has said his life has been threatened.

Ladi lost the governorship election to incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, by a margin of 13,915 votes.

The PDP candidate, who said the final result was declared in error, immediately led a protest to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in a move to retrieve what he claimed was his mandate.

Addressing a conference of political parties in Abeokuta on Monday, Adebutu alleged that he has been threatened to avoid crowded places or risk losing his life.

said: “I’ve been warned that I should mind myself wherever I go, that I should not go to crowded areas because, maybe one day I will be killed.

“The truth of the matter is that it is a PDP mandate. I don’t pray to die, but it is a PDP mandate and it is the people’s mandate. I am sure it will be easy to reclaim even if they kill me.”

Adebutu spoke further that, “We are determined; if they want to kill us, it’s okay. They brought killers from Lagos to attack our candidate in Sagamu 2. Luckily, the man escaped through the balcony.”

He condemned “the attacks on PDP members in Ogun,” especially in Remo axis of the State, charging security agencies to stop turning blind eyes to the attacks on his supporters

He charged Ogun people not to allow anybody to make them prisoners in their own towns and villages, stating that “we are all Nigerians.”

“If you continue to allow them to abuse your rights unabridged, you will become their prisoner. You must resist the abuses. I will not become a prisoner in Nigeria.

“They want to compel you to start hiding at home. I am not going to do that. I’m going to go everywhere,” he said.