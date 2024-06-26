Adeboye Supports Osun Health Insurance Scheme

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has shown interest in the Osun Health Insurance Scheme.

This development came to light during a visit by the management of the Osun Health Insurance Agency to the Redemption Camp in Mowe, Ogun State, on Tuesday. The delegation was led by the agency’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Rasaq Akindele.

The visit aimed to expand the reach of the health insurance scheme and to seek Pastor Adeboye’s support in encouraging church members in Osun to enroll.

Representing Pastor Adeboye, the National Overseer of the church, Pastor Sunday Akande, praised the agency’s initiative and its commitment to improving the health of Osun residents.

Pastor Akande lauded the vision of the Osun Health Insurance Agency and expressed appreciation for its efforts to provide accessible healthcare. The church’s leadership acknowledged the potential benefits of the scheme for its members and the wider community.

“I applaud the vision of the Health Agency and the Osun State Government for thinking about the health of its residents. Health is very important and health insurance is a laudable programme for the people”, Akande said.

“The Church has a health insurance policy to cater for the health of its members and the GO will be very interested in this scheme.

“The Church takes matters of health seriously, when I was in the North, there have been several contributions of the church to the healthcare in the Northern part of the country.

“The Church also supports some hospitals with one medical outreach and programme or the other, that’s part of the contribution of the GO to promoting healthcare in the country”, he said.