Adeboye Greets Wife On 74th Birthday

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has celebrated his wife, Foluke Adeboye, on her 74th birthday.

This he did in a post on social media post on Wednesday.

Adeboye wrote, “There are so many names your Children call you, but my favorite School girl you remain My Original Mummy GO, the Pioneer of that name, Flag Bearer of the Title and an Emblem of all that it represents, thank you for setting an example that is worthy of emulation. You are not just a woman, you are a system, a portal and a light bearer. On the occasion of your 74th, I pray that my God will elevate you and continue to take you from Glory to Glory in Jesus name.

Happy Birthday @pastorfoluadeboye.”