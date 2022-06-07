Adeboye Breaks Silence On Owo Attack

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has expressed sadness at the attack on St Francis CXatholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The attack carried out by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Sunday left many dead and several others injured.

Reacting in a post on Facebook, Adeboye prayed that Nigeria never knows such bloodshed again.

He wrote, “My heart goes out to everyone who has suffered from this gruesome attack.

“I am unable to grasp the evil that motivates one human being to deliberately take the life of another.

“Every soul counts before God, and I know that He is greatly displeased with this wickedness.

“I pray that Godo send such greetings again. And may Nigeria never know such bloodshed again”.