Address Citizens in Media Chat Like Sanwo-Olu, Bwala Tells Governors

Top politician, Daniel Bwala, has urged state governors to learn from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State by holding media chats to let in citizens of their state on what they are doing.

Concise News reported that Sanwo-Olu held a media chat on Thursday during which he revealed his administration’s effort to bring relief to citizens amid the economic hardship in the country.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Lagos will open Sunday Markets across the state to enable people buy food stuff at discounted rates.

Sanwo-Olu also announced discounts on transport fare just as he revealed that child delivery, including Caesarian Section, will be free in the state hospitals.

Reacting, Bwala hailed Sanwo-Olu for the way he comported himself during the chat, just as he urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to emulate the governor’s attitude.

He shared on X, “I hope Nyesom Wike is watching Sanwo-Olu holding media chat? That’s the way to hold a media chat and be decorous, discussing issues with clarity of expression, admitting failure where he needed to, accepting responsibility, explaining reason behind certain decisions . No name calling, no tantrums and no innuendos.

“I also recommend all Governors to hold regular media chat amd talk about what they are doing or not doing.”