Additional Accreditation Sub-committee Added For Renewed Hope Concert

The Organizing Committee of the first-ever APC Inauguration Youth Concert has announced the creation of an additional Accreditation Sub-Committee to be responsible for access management and other assigned clerical duties to ensure the successful staging of the event slated tentatively for the 25th of May, 2023, at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Chairman of the Media Sub-Committee, Ademuyiwa Adebola T., gave the update in a statement which re-emphasized the commitment of the Organizing Committee to host an all-inclusive celebratory event intended to unite young people across the country who contributed to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the country’s soon-to-be sworn-in 16th president.

According to the statement, the creation of the new sub-committee was done to ensure effective crowd and access management, particularly in light of the widespread anticipation and national excitement that greeted the announcement of the event.

It also explained that in addition to the creation of the fresh sub-committee, others have been expanded to include new members to provide opportunities to willing young members of the party, and other youths alike, who have indicated an interest in contributing their skills to the planning and execution of the event.

The Accreditation sub-committee will be joining others such as Venue; Contact & Mobilization; Accommodation; Fund Raising; Media; Logistics & Welfare; Printing; Medical; Entertainment; Program; Venue and Security Committees.

While thanking the volunteers and committee members for their continued sense of duty and sacrifice, the statement urged all to view the various committees as a representative task force put together for the specific purpose of the event. It assured youths who may not have been selected of other opportunities to serve, noting that the incoming administration is poised to prioritize youth needs and inclusion.

Finally, the statement disclosed that all the committees have already set to work and are ready to set new standards with the event which is expected to serve as yet another demonstration of the inventiveness and leadership strength of the youths of the APC and young Nigerians in general.