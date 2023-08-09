Adamu, Omisore Not Involved In Financial Recklessness – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared former National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu and former National Secretary Senator Iyiola Omisore of any alleged financial wrongdoing.

Following its 128th National Working Committee meeting, the ruling APC clarified that its intention to engage external auditors was not intended as a probe or an attempt to target any former party member.

This response comes in the wake of accusations made by former National Vice Chairman for North-West, Dr. Salihu Lukman, who alleged that Adamu and Omisore misappropriated N30 billion generated from the sale of nomination forms for the 2023 elections. Lukman’s allegations were presented in a statement titled “Rebuilding the APC to Reform Nigerian Politics: Task Before President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Lukman highlighted the overlooked issue of party funding due to the absence of a well-defined funding framework.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the newly appointed National Secretary of the Party, emphasized the need to clarify the situation to prevent any misconceptions from arising in the public domain.

He said, “I think it is good to say we should not misrepresent the reasons for the resignation of our chairman. I don’t know where you got the financial recklessness you are talking about with due respect.

“On the issue of external auditors, it has been the routine of our party to appoint external auditors and it is a standard procedure and practice everywhere. It has nothing to do with the resignation of any officer of our party.

“And if you go back, there has not been a year that the party account has not been audited by external auditors.”