Adamu Never Said Akeredolu Is In Extreme Incapacity – APC

The All Progressives Congress has said at no point did the National Chairman; Senator Abdullahi Adamu,say that the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, is in a state of extreme incapacity.

Some reports(not by Concise News) had the headline, “Akeredolu in state of extreme incapacity, hospitalised”, which the APC said “bore a tinge of the usual mischievous, wicked and insensitive reportage, sponsored by desperate politicians.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The statement continued, “The National Chairman was indeed excited at the reports on the rate of recovery of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and urged all those present at the meeting to pray for his quick return.

“It, therefore, smacks of mischief and unabashed abandonment of professional ethics for a reporter to present this gross misrepresentation, a mischievous twist, as news. At no time did the National Chairman mention that the Governor was in a state of “extreme incapacity” in the meeting of 10th July 2023 or anytime for that matter.

“He is, evidently, not in any critical state that should warrant this clearly reprehensible conduct as he still sent a post to the Executive Council Committee platform yesterday.

“Members of the public are advised to ignore this news as the contents therein exist in the realm of the imagination of workers of iniquity.

“Mr. Governor is NOT incapacitated. He will return to his duty as soon as the doctors certify him fully fit to do so.”