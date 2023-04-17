Adamawa Police Vow To Arrest Attackers Of INEC’s Commissioner

Adamawa State Commissioner of Police Election CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has deployed operatives of the command drawn from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Special Rapid Response Team, and other Tactical squads to carryout discreet investigation against political gangsterism and their instigators that attacked the INEC National Commissioner, Professor A A Zuru, who was deployed to the State for national assignment.

Those deployed are to checkmate and arrest the culprits, their Instigators and to make them face the full wrath of the Law.

The CP equally directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of CID to lead the investigation team and ensure diligent prosecution.

The CP while re-emphasizing the firm determination of the command in ensuring the safety of lives and property requested full cooperation from members of the public, particularly political leaders, urging them to talk to their supporters to shun all forms of violence and key into the command’s effort in maintaining peace.