Adamawa Police Rescue Kidnapped Children, Neutralize Criminals in Gurin Forest

In a decisive operation, the Adamawa State Police Command has achieved a significant victory in the battle against crime. Operatives of the command, in collaboration with local hunters, conducted a successful rescue operation in the Sahul Forest, located in Gurin Fufore Local Government.

The operation, which took place on October 1, 2023, resulted in the rescue of two kidnapped children and the neutralization of a criminal. Additionally, law enforcement authorities recovered a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, 25 rounds of ammunition, four SIM cards, one handset, chains, charms, and other items.

This operation was part of the Adamawa State Police Command’s proactive strategy to combat various criminal activities, including kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, and unlawful possession of firearms. The command had recently been investigating the kidnapping of three children belonging to Alhaji Maikano Adamu, which prompted this swift and successful response.

Upon encountering the suspected kidnappers, a fierce gun battle ensued, resulting in the neutralization of one criminal, while others managed to escape with bullet wounds. Fortunately, two of the kidnapped victims, Muhammed Maikano and Abubakar Maikano, were safely rescued.

Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola expressed his satisfaction with the operation’s outcome and commended the officers of the Gurin Division, as well as the local hunters, for their courageous performance. He has directed them to intensify efforts in pursuing the escaped criminals and bringing them to justice.

CP Babatola urged the public to continue assisting the police by providing information about criminals and their hideouts, particularly those with bullet wounds who may be on the run. He assured the people of Adamawa State that the police command would continue its relentless efforts to dismantle criminal hideouts and eliminate blackspots, ensuring the safety and security of the state’s residents.