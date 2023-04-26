Adamawa Police Congratulate Chief Judge

Adamawa state police command has extended its hearty congratulations to Hon. Justice Hapsat Abdulrahaman On her confirmation as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.

The Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola Stated that the appointment of Hon. Justice Hapsat as the 1st female Chief Judge, by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and confirmed on Tuesday, by the State House of Assembly as recommended by the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) is timely and Commendable.

In a congratulatory message, the CP, felicitates with the new CJ on behalf of officers and Men of the Command, saying that the appointment and subsequent confirmation is well deserved.

The CP said the Command will Work with the CJ to effectively ensure the Administration of Criminal justice System in the State and upheld the fundamental rights of suspects in line with the ACJL 2018, and enhance speedy dispensation of Justice amongst others.