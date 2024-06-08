Adamawa Police Arrest Two for Car Theft

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two men following the theft of a vehicle at gun point.

This followed a complaint from one Daiso Kyrian, that on 12/04/2024, armed robbers attacked him in Awka, Anambra State, shot him, and stole away his Lexus Jeep RX 330.

The command, in a statement, said, “Upon receiving the report, thorough investigation was carried out by the Command’s surveillance team. Luckily one Saidu Mohammed Aged 30 years of Gombi LGA, was arrested in possession of the said Vehicle.

“Investigation further conducted led to the arrest of another 25 year old Rabiu Idris of the same address in connection with the case.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Dankombo Morris, Psc (+), While commending the officers, reaffirms the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the state.”