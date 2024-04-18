News

Adamawa Police Arrest Six for House, Store Break-ins

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
The suspects (Image source: Adamawa Police)

SP Suleiman Nguroje, spokesperson for the Adamawa State Police Command, has announced the arrest of six individuals by the Command Anti Shilla Squad for criminal conspiracy, store breaking, and theft.

These suspects are believed to have specialized in breaking into houses and stores, particularly during nighttime hours. Upon interrogation, a range of stolen items, including clothing, shoes, and mobile handsets, were recovered.

One notable incident involved the recent break-in at the shop of Sanusi Yahaya, located along Bishop Street in Jimeta, Yola North, where a significant number of valuables were stolen.

The suspects, identified as Sani Sale (18), Abdulganiyu Abdullahi (19), Ibrahim Abubakar (20), Sadiq Muhammed (21), Bello Salisu (20), and Isa Umar (22), are set to face charges in court for diligent prosecution.

The arrest underscores the efforts of law enforcement in tackling criminal activities and maintaining public safety in Adamawa State. Such decisive actions aim to curb criminal behavior and reassure residents of the authorities’ commitment to upholding law and order.

