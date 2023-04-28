Adamawa Police Arrest Nine Suspects For Kidnapping, Others

In line with the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and properties of Citizens and to rid Adamawa State of all forms of crimes and criminality, 9 Suspects were arrested in separate Operations in connection of Kidnapping activities and Unlawful possession of prohibited fire arms,

These Suspects…

(1) Dabo Sani 27yrs, a resident of kumo, Akko LGA Gombe State.

(2) Halilu Ibrahim 23yrs, a resident of kumo, Akko LGA Gombe State.

(3) Umaru Suleiman 20yrs a resident of kumo, Akko LGA Gombe State.

(4) Musa Adamu 33yrs, a resident of Mayo-Belwa LGA

(5) Umar Adamu 40yrs a resident of Mayo-Belwa LGA

(6) Ya’u Lammi 35yrs, a resident of Chekeru Village, Fufore local Government

(7) Haruna Musa 28yrs,a resident Malabu District, Fufore LGA

(8) Usman Ali 28yrs, a resident of Song LGA

(9) Aminu Abdullahi 25yrs, a resident Gombi LGA. were said to have operated in various places both within and outside the State.

The Suspects were arrested following credible information available at the command that made the Commissioner of Police to design a Security Ring around their Hideouts.

The Command Operatives led by Commander Crack Squad in Collaboration with Hunters Carried out the Operation that led to the Successes recorded.

The Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola while expressing Happiness on the gallantry performance of the Officers involved,Urged them to sustain the tempo as a strategy for Checkmating crimes

The CP assured that the Suspects would be Prosecuted In accordance with the extant laws, upon completion of investigation.