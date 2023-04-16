Adamawa Election: Remain Calm, Fintiri Urges Citizens

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has urges residents to remain calm as the Independent National Electoral Commission prepared to resume collation of results of the state’s governorship election held on Saturday.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner had on Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress candidate, Aisha Binani, as winner of the election.

However, INEC immediately distanced itself from.the declaration, saying the REC usurped the authority of the Returning Officer who had the right to announce a winner.

Reacting, Fintiri who is seeking re-election, tweeted, “I call on everyone to remain peaceful and law-abiding trusting that the world’s is watching the enemies of democracy at the height of their shameless brigandage and as your leader, I will ensure that nobody thwarts tour Democratic rights.

“INEC has demonstrated its umpire status by first distancing itself from the act of the REC and assured that the right thing will be done. The right thing in this context is the conclusion of the collation at the designated location and the declaration of a winner by the RO

”