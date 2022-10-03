Actresses Joke Silva, Foluke Daramola Join APC Women Rally In Lagos

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, and colleague Foluke Daramola on Monday joined the APC women’s rally in support of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Silva shared photos and videos on her instagram page with the caption, “The HCC old girls😄😄😄Dr(Mrs)Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, #kemskis and my self. We co-opted Mrs Hamzat.👍🏼👊🏽Lagos Women’s March for APC. And this is only the women oh.”

While Daramola on her page wrote, “Akanbi omo olodo Ide wo eyin e wo bo lo omo Ogun bo lo omo ogun weyin re wo🤛👊👊👊#stronglyandproudlyBATIFIED”

Credit: Instagram | ajokesilva | folukedaramolasalako