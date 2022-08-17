Actress Tonto Dikeh Mourns As Distressed Mum Loses Child

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has mourned the death of a young boy.

According to her post on Instagram, she had ignored his mother’s plea because of a past experience with a fraudulent social media user.

Narrating the past experience, Dikeh said she had helped a random fan pretending to have health challenges with ₦350,000 and then she discovered she had been scammed a week after as the account was deleted.

Following the incident, she said she deleted the mother’s SOS message, not knowing she was genuine.

“The way I deleted and ignored the message ehn, this morning, I opened my DM, the mother told me her son died. My eyes hurt…my heart aches.

“I will hate myself for a very long time. See the amount of damage one persons lies and choices have caused. My heart goes out to everyone going through one thing or the other!!

“I will beat myself up for this for long.”

Credit: Instagram | Tontolet

—

Follow us for more breaking news and videos