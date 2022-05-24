Entertainment

Actress Stephanie Coker’s Husband Wins PDP Senatorial Ticket In Ogun

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
40

Olumide Aderinokun, the husband of talk show host, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party for senatorial candidate for Ogun Central.

Aderinokun will be flying the party’s flag in the 2023 general elections after he got 214 votes in the primary election that held Monday at Olusegun Obasanjo presidential library in Abeokuta.

He shared on social media, “I give glory to God, firstly, for tonight’s victory and your immense support. I feel honoured to take the mantle as the Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun Central.

“I believe my victory will inspire more youths to get their PVC and get ready to vote in the 2023 general elections. This is not just about the party, but the Senatorial District. It is about my desire to change Ogun Central Senatorial District for the better.”

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
40

Related Articles

Maraji

Nine Things I Didn’t Know About Motherhood – Skit Maker Maraji

7 hours ago
Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh Replies Bobrisky On Dubai Arrest ‘For Smoking’

11 hours ago
Peter Obi

Only Peter Obi Can Fix Nigeria, Says Peter Okoye

1 day ago
Caroline Danjuma

Real Housewives Of Lagos Organisers Couldn’t Afford Me – Actress Caroline Danjuma

1 day ago