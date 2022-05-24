Actress Stephanie Coker’s Husband Wins PDP Senatorial Ticket In Ogun

Olumide Aderinokun, the husband of talk show host, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party for senatorial candidate for Ogun Central.

Aderinokun will be flying the party’s flag in the 2023 general elections after he got 214 votes in the primary election that held Monday at Olusegun Obasanjo presidential library in Abeokuta.

He shared on social media, “I give glory to God, firstly, for tonight’s victory and your immense support. I feel honoured to take the mantle as the Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun Central.

“I believe my victory will inspire more youths to get their PVC and get ready to vote in the 2023 general elections. This is not just about the party, but the Senatorial District. It is about my desire to change Ogun Central Senatorial District for the better.”