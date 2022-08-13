Actress Shan George Faults Dismissal Of Policemen

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has faulted the recent dismissal of erring policemen by the Niger Police Force.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video showing her calling for a stop in dismissal and suggested other punishments.

She said, “I woke up this morning and I heard about another policeman, who has been dismissed.

“I’m thinking that it’s not a good idea to be dismissing them. You can demote, suspend, reduce their salary but to dismiss them and put them back into the society as jobless people?

“A qualified policeman now back on the streets, jobless, you think about it. It’s not right please.”

Some policemen have been dismissed in recent weeks over misconduct.

Concise News reported that the Police on Friday dismissed Force No. 509745 Corporal Opeyemi Kadiri attached to Dolphin Divisional Headquarters, Lagos Police Command for gross misconduct, disobedience to lawful order, and assault on a member of the public captured in a viral video on August 3, 2022.

The dismissed officer who, enlisted into the Force on 6th December, 2016, was caught searching a commuter’s phone by the road side contrary to the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, to that effect. He equally assaulted the commuter who attempted to bring the order to his notice. His dismissal takes effect from today the 12th of August, 2022.

The Police hereby calls on officers and men of the Force to maintain professionalism and civility to members of the public in the discharge of their duties in line with extant laws. The Force equally calls on members of the public to ensure proper conduct in all encounters with police officers to avoid infractions which may be subject to prosecution.