Actress Rosaline Meurer Marks Third Wedding Anniversary With Churchill

Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer and her husband, Olakunlr Churchill, have shared photos to mark their third wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post, Muerer who is blessed with a child for her husband, wrote, “Happy anniversary to the king of my heart. Thank you for understanding the meaning of “LOVE”. We may have struggles and bumps along the way but what is important is that we always have each other. No matter how many times we fight in a day, the love that we share is incomparable. A strong marriage rarely has two strong people at the same time. It has a husband and a wife who take turns being strong for each other. Thank you for being strong for me. Thank you for loving me and fighting with me too Lol. Thank you for being a good father and husband. We may not have it all together but together we have it all. I love you babe❤️.”

Churchill also shared their pictures on his Instagram account saying, “Happy third wedding anniversary my love.”