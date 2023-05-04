Actress Ronke Oshodi Oke Raises The Alarm Over Daughter’s Hypo Poisoning

Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke, has raised the alarm after her daughter was reportedly poisoned with hypo by her roommate.

In a video on her Instagram page, the actress narrated how she received a distress call from her daughter’s school in the middle of the night, informing her that her daughter had drunk hypo.

The actress stated that her daughter was taken to three different hospitals for treatment before she finally felt better. She called on parents to be mindful of their children and warned the school to ensure that such occurrences were avoided.

She said, “My daughter is in university now. About three weeks ago, they called me around 3:45am to say that my daughter Jummy drank hypo. I was like hypo? How will my daughter drink hypo?

”I went to the hospital she was in. She was crying. She wasn’t herself.

“What happened is that maybe her roommate or her friends deliberately poured hypo into the water that she drank. They wanted to kill her.”

She further stated, “I am warning the school for the last time. If anything like this happens to my daughter again – I only gave birth to two children – I won’t take it likely.”

